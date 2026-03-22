Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Comeback

The Comeback S03E01: "Valerie Gets a New Chapter" & It's AI-Written

Valerie faces an AI dilemma in tonight's return of Michael Patrick King & Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback, S03E01: "Valerie Gets a New Chapter."

Article Summary The Comeback returns for Season 3, with Lisa Kudrow back as Valerie Cherish.

Valerie faces a new challenge as AI begins to write the scripts for her upcoming sitcom role.

The season premiere explores Valerie's struggle to stay relevant amid Hollywood's changing landscape.

The official podcast and cast interviews dive into behind-the-scenes stories, series origins, and the impact of AI on TV writing.

Three seasons. Twenty years. And yet, it felt like it was only yesterday after we watched the official trailer for Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) and Lisa Kudrow The Comeback. With the series returning tonight to kick off its final run, Valerie (Kudrow) is faced with one of those good news/bad news situations. The good news is that she's being offered a chance to jump-start her career. The bad news? She's going to have to keep a very open mind when it comes to artificial intelligence. Yeah. That brings us to our preview for S03E01: "Valerie Gets a New Chapter," followed by a preview of the official podcast and a look at what Kudrow and the cast had to say about taking on AI and wrapping up the series with three seasons.

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 1: "Valerie Gets a New Chapter" Preview

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 1: "Valerie Gets a New Chapter" Preview – Valerie (Lisa Kudrow) is offered a role on a new multi-camera comedy at the former network of Room and Bored. Stoked that sitcoms are on a comeback, she accepts, but is shocked to discover that the show is being written by artificial intelligence.

Twenty years after its debut, the HBO Original comedy series returns with Lisa Kudrow reprising her Emmy-nominated role as actress Valerie Cherish. Joining Kudrow this season are Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. HBO's The Comeback was created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, The Comback Official HBO Companion Podcast host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Kudrow and King for a deep dive into the season's storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey, and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. In addition, guests from the cast and more are set to be featured.

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