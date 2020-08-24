The Comey Rule Offical Trailer Traces Origins of Comey/Trump Feud

Showtime's The Comey Rule (the cable network's $40 million adaptation of former FBI head James Comey's New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty as well as additional interviews) has seen its fair share of political headlines as much for the rumored shady dealings surrounding when the limited series would premiere as for the actual politics (and political figures) being covered over the course of two nights. With the Showtime limited series set to air on September 27 and 28, at 9 pm, here's your look at the official trailer for The Comey Rule– starring Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) as Comey and Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes) as Donald Trump.

Based on Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty and more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals, THE COMEY RULE is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. THE COMEY RULE is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

In addition to Daniels and Gleeson, The Comey Rule features Holly Hunter (The Piano) as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty) as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience) as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story) as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote (The Disappearance) as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity) as President Barack Obama.

In addition, the Showtime limited series stars Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Shawn Doyle (House of Cards), Brian d'Arcy James (Spotlight), Dalmar Abuzeid (Anne with an E), William Sadler (When They See Us), Richard Thomas (Tell Me Your Secrets), T.R. Knight (Grey's Anatomy), Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Spencer Garrett (Bombshell), Michael Hyatt (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), and Seann Gallagher (Good Witch). Adapted for the screen and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and executive produced by Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, and Ray, The Comey Rule was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Home Run Productions, The Story Factory, and Secret Hideout.