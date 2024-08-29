Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: anime, comedy, Crunchyroll, fantasy, Feature Film, production i.g., The Concierge

The Concierge: Tickets Now Available for Whimsical Anime Comedy

Fantasy comedy anime movie The Concierge is playing in theatres only on September 11th and tickets are now available from Fandango

Crunchyroll announced that tickets for the quirky festival darling The Concierge are now on sale for audiences in the United States and Canada. The film, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will be released for one day only in a few select theaters on September 11 and will only be available in Japanese with English subtitles. It will probably end up streaming on Crunchyroll at a later date, but nothing beats watching an anime on the big screen.

In The Concierge, Akino is a trainee concierge at the Hokkyoku Department Store, an unusual department store that caters exclusively to animals. Under the watchful eyes of the floor manager and senior concierges, Akino runs around to fulfill the wishes of customers with a myriad of needs and problems in her pursuit to become a full-fledged concierge.

The Concierge, from production company PRODUCTION I.G, the studio that produced Ghost in the Shell, PSYCHO-PASS, and HAIKYU!!, is directed by Yoshimi Itazu in his anime film directorial debut. The main voice cast includes Natsumi Kawaida as Akino, Takeo Otsuka as Elulu, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Woolly.

Born in 1980, director Itazu started working in the anime industry at the age of 18. He worked as an animator for KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops series (2004), Paprika (2006), and The Wind Rises (2013). He served as the character designer, animation director, and animator for Miss Hokusai (2015), and he was the co-assistant animation director for The Deer King (2022). He made his TV series directorial debut with Welcome to the Ballroom (MBS/2017), and The Concierge is his anime film directorial debut. The award-winning film debuted worldwide in June 2023 at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and in July 2023 in North America at the Fantasia International Film Festival. The film has also been selected and screened at several film festivals worldwide in 2023-2024.

The Concierge opens for one day only on September 11th. Tickets are available from Fandango.

