The Continental: Director Chad Stahelski On John Wick Spinoff Series

Back at the beginning of the year, STARZ President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch offered an update on "John Wick" film franchise spinoff series The Continental during their turn at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event, confirming that the project was still on track to debut sometime after the fourth film opened. At the time, it was supposed to be May 21, 2021, but the COVID-19 world we found ourselves in once March hit threw dozens of film and television productions into disarray and delay. Now, John Wick 4 won't be in theaters (or in your homes depending on how things go post-self-isolating) but that doesn't mean work isn't continuing on the series.

Film franchise director Chad Stahelski spoke with Get Fandom earlier this week about what fans can expect from the series, how it will both align with and break from the original film trilogy, the possibility of seeing some familiar folks making an appearance, and expanding the universe beyond assassins. For Stahelski, that begins with offering a chance for a diverse selection of voices to be heard and perspectives offered: "It's a different perspective on the whole world. It's coming at it from different characters' point-of-views and what the breadth of the world is."

With a series, Stahelski sees untapped potential to offer not just different voices and perspectives, but to also play with time periods as well as highlight aspects of the film that were only touched upon: "Whereas in John Wick I'm following one time period – literally about a week in the life of one man, [where] everything spirals out of control – which is our John Wick story, the angle the producers and the writers on the TV show are coming from [is] a very different timeline structure… and about how deep the world goes". Which means fans will learn very quickly that The Continental will be about more than just assassins, taking them deeper into the franchise's mythology than ever before: "[It's] not just about assassins, but everything that's included, and a lot of the origin stories of the characters that you see in [John Wick]."