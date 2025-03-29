Posted in: ABC, Fox, TV | Tagged: al jean, jon lovitz, The Critic

The Critic Star Jon Lovitz on Board with Reviving Series with Al Jean

Jon Lovitz (Saturday Night Live) is on board with Al Jean's idea to revive The Critic, asking fans to support bringing back Jay Sherman.

Jon Lovitz is one of pop culture's greatest and most versatile comedic voices. It's no surprise he was a natural for sketch comedy and voiceovers, given his time on NBC's Saturday Night Live and ABC/Fox animated series The Critic. On top of his existing filmography of over 130 titles, Lovitz was a cast member from 1985-1990, making several recurring appearances across five seasons, with his most recent in a season 45 cameo as attorney Alan Dershowitz. His other signature role is Jay Sherman, the TV film critic featured in The Critic, who's witty and charming on screen, but his life outside of that is anything but. Will co-creator Al Jean asking fans about interest in a revival in the 30 years since the series' cancellation, Lovitz jumped on board.

The Critic Star Jon Lovitz Fully on Board with Revival in Streaming Age

"Critic Fans!!!! You keep telling me you want it back. I've been trying for years! Well, now, creator Al Jean is on board!!! If you want it back, we need your help! Please like this post and spread the word! So we can show the studio, how many people want it!" Lovitz wrote on social media. Created by The Simpsons producers Jean and Mike Weiss, The Critic premiered on ABC in 1994 and was picked up by Fox the following year in 1995 before getting canceled again. Atom Films and Shockwave produced a series of 10 webisodes from 2000-2001 that brought back Lovitz along with holdovers Nick Jameson and Maurice LaMarche, the latter two voiced various characters.

In The Critic, Jay hosts a TV review show called "Coming Attractions," which has him talk about the latest films, which are generally mashup parodies of existing films or what proposed sequels of existing films might look like. The series also starred Christine Cavanaugh, Brenda Vaccaro, Rhea Perlman, Gerrit Graham, Judith Ivey, Doris Grau, Nancy Cartwright, Park Overall, Russi Taylor, Charles Napier, Tress MacNeille, and Kath Soucie. Since the end of the series, Lovitz reprised the role a few more times on Jean and Weiss' show The Simpsons with the character's last appearance in the 2004 season 15 episode "The Ziff Who Came to Dinner."

