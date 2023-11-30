Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: part 2, preview, Season 6, the crown, trailer

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Key Art Spotlights William & Kate

With the sixth & final season set to hit Netflix screens on December 14th, here's a look at the newest key art for Peter Morgan's The Crown.

Earlier this week, we had a chance to preview what's ahead when the sixth & final season of Netflix & series creator Peter Morgan's The Crown wraps up its run in December. Having focused on the tragic final days of Elizabeth Debicki's Diana, Princess of Wales – and how Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) & the royal family reacted to her devastating death – the series inches closer to current time – with a new key art poster spotlighting Ed McVey's Prince William of Wales and Meg Bellamy's Catherine Middleton. Here's a look:

With Part 1 currently streaming and Part 2 set for December 14th, here's a look back at the date announcement teaser for the sixth & final season of Netflix's The Crown, which was released back in October (with a trailer for the final episodes expected soon):

Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

With the sixth & final season set to hit the streaming service later this year, Netflix's The Crown sees Imelda Staunton reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Also set to return are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards have been tapped to portray Princes William and Harry in earlier episodes, with Luther Ford taking over for the latter later in the season.

