The Day of the Jackal Ep. 7 Preview: A Dangerously Close Encounter

In a preview for Eddie Redmayne & Lashana Lynch-starring The Day of the Jackal Ep. 7, The Jackal's and Bianca's worlds get dangerously close.

The good news? We learned earlier this month that Peacock and Sky Original's Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch-starring The Day of the Jackal will be back for a second season. The fine print? There is still a whole lot more action and intrigue to come with the first season, and we're still not sure how things are going to look when the smoke clears on the season finale. With that in mind, we have a clip to pass along for the seventh episode (directed by Paul Wilmshurst and written by Shyam Popat, with a teleplay from Ronan Bennett). The Jackal (Redmayne) and Bianca (Lynch) both descend on Tallinn in anticipation of UDC's announcement. With the venue on lockdown and Bianca closing in, the Jackal is going to need to rely on his wiles to get himself into position to take his shot. In the preview below, we see just how uncomfortably close The Jackal's and Bianca's worlds are getting…

In writer and executive producer Ronan Bennett's series adaptation for Peacock and Sky, unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin the Jackal makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake. Now, here's a look at a sneak preview of the season's seventh chapter – set to hit screens this Thursday, November 28th:

Joining Redmayne and Lynch during the first season were Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O'Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi, and Florisa Kamara. Produced by Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios (a division of Universal Studio Group) and distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Peacock and Sky's The Day of the Jackal is executive-produced by Bennett, Redmayne, director Brian Kirk, Gareth Neame, and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), and Sue Naegle. Lynch serves as a co-executive producer, with Chris Hall producing and Frederick Forsyth serving as a consulting producer.

