The Death of Bunny Munro: Matt Smith Series Adapt Gets Sky Teaser

Sky released a teaser trailer for their six-part miniseries adaptation of Nick Cave's novel The Death of Bunny Munro, starring Matt Smith.

Sky revealed the first-look teaser for its upcoming six-part limited event series The Death of Bunny Munro, based on the darkly comic cult novel by singer Nick Cave and starring BAFTA and Emmy-nominated actor and perpetual scene-stealer Matt Smith in the title role.

Following his wife Libby's death by suicide, sex addicted door-to-door beauty salesman and self-professed lothario Bunny Munro (Smith), finds himself saddled with his young son, Bunny Junior, and only a loose concept of parenting. As the two struggle to contain their grief in wildly different ways, Bunny takes Junior on the road for an increasingly out-of-control door-to-door sales tour around Brighton and the surrounding coast.

Bunny bounces from one sales pitch to the next, trying to seduce any woman he meets, while Junior kills time talking to the ghost of his mother and grappling with the dawning realisation that his dad isn't just fallible, he's a fucking mess. As Bunny starts to unravel, he realises he must do something to rescue his son from his own outdated notions of what it is to be a man; to save him from becoming another Bunny Munro.

Oh, and there's also a serial killer lurking in the background, because this is England and this is a story by Nick Cave. There's always a serial killer, hence the adaptation into a TV series in the UK. Oh, and The Death of Bunny Munro is both a wild cautionary tale and a tender portrait of the relationship between father and son.

The six-part series, written by BAFTA winner Pete Jackson (Somewhere Boy) and directed by BAFTA-nominated Isabella Eklöf (Industry, Holiday), is based on Nick Cave's acclaimed novel and produced by Clerkenwell Films (Baby Reindeer, The End of the F***ing World) in association with Sky Studios. Internationally renowned musician, screenwriter, and novelist Nick Cave serves as Executive Producer, as well as composing the score alongside longtime collaborator Warren Ellis.

Smith stars as Bunny Munro and also serves as executive producer. Rafael Mathé will make his television debut starring as Bunny Junior. Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters, Rosie) as Libby, Johann Myers (Somewhere Boy, Without Sin) as Poodle, Robert Glenister (Sherwood, Hustle) as Geoffrey, Alice Feetham (Boiling Point, Save Me) as Yvonne, David Threlfall (Shameless, Funny Woman) as Bunny Snr, Lindsay Duncan (Truelove, The Morning Show) as Doris Pennington and Elizabeth Berrington (Last Night in Soho, In Bruges) as Charlotte Parnovar.

The six-part limited event series, based on Cave's cult novel, launches on November 20th on Sky and NOW. No US streamer has been announced yet.

