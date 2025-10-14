The Death of Bunny Munro Team Talks Matt Smith-Starring Series Adapt

Posted in: TV | Tagged: The Death of Bunny Munro

The creative team behind The Death of Bunny Munro discussed the challenges of adapting Nick Cave's cult novel at a recent BAFTA panel.

Director Isabella Eklöf, BAFTA-winning writer Pete Jackson, and producer Ed Macdonald from Clerkenwell Films discussed their upcoming six-part series The Death of Bunny Munro at a BAFTA "from book to screen" panel, programmed in collaboration with the Edinburgh TV Festival and hosted by its creative director Rowan Woods. The series is adapted from Nick Cave's cult novel, starring former Doctor Who Matt Smith.

Jackson told the panel that he knew immediately that adapting Cave's novel would be a challenge. "My first thought was: 'I've no idea how you do it.' Great trepidation! I mean, there were floating vaginas on the first page. I love the book to bits."

"I think what Nick does brilliantly and fearlessly is explore his darker impulses and his secret shames and his mad kind of desires. And in the creative team, it was incumbent on us for the end result to be the same thing — to shock and to challenge and confront and also connect."

Macdonald recalled that Nick Cave has said his inspirations for the novel were a biblical text and Valerie Solanas' SCUM ( Society for Cutting Up Men) Manifesto.

Asked how the team avoids objectifying women the way Bunny does in the book, Eklöf said the solution was to objectify him instead. "Yeah, I really, very actively in my career went for the female gaze, because it's a visual medium, so you cannot avoid to sexualize your characters," she explained. "It's intrinsic. Everyone's gaze has sex in [it], but the way you make it equal is to objectify the men just as much."

The Death of Bunny Munro is set to premiere on Sky in the UK on November 20th, with details on when the series will stream in the US expected soon.

