The Devil's Hour: Peter Capaldi's Doctor Who Cosplays Hannibal Lecter

Prime Video just released a trailer for The Devil's Hour, a twisty crime thriller written by Tom Moran and produced by Steven Moffat's production company Hartswood Films. Wait – doesn't this look more like a stealth Doctor Who story? Have you ever wondered what it would look like if Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor cosplayed as Hannibal Lecter? Well, wonder no more.

The Devil's Hour features Jessica Raine as Lucy, a tormented woman – for every main character in a British crime drama has to be tormented – who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3:33 am… "The Devil's Hour." Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless, for the children of the main characters in British crime dramas always have to be withdrawn and angst-ridden. Her mother speaks to empty chairs, because – yeah, okay, that's sort of new. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own.

When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus, and a recluse played by Capaldi becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel), because detectives in British cop shows are always compassionate. Because, of course, every creepy suspected serial killer in a crime drama has to be kind of like Hannibal Lecter.

Except Capaldi's character claims to be a genius and a time traveler. You what, mate?? This is looking like Doctor Who crossed with Hannibal, two great tastes that… taste great together? The Devil's Hour isn't out yet and it's already trolling us. It even feels like Steven Moffat has a hand in this show, even if he didn't write or create it. Capaldi even has the same haircut, glare and mannerisms of the Twelfth Doctor here. It's like an alternate universe or fanfic Doctor Who story, with a much more sinister and malevolent Twelfth Doctor here manipulating people as he always does in the regular show. And Jessica Raine played Verity Lambert, the first producer of Doctor Who back in 1963 and often considered one of the co-creators of the show, in Mark Gatiss' 50th Anniversary special An Adventure in Space and Time. Doctor Who is a vortex around which virtually all British TV drama circles at this point, even grimdark crime dramas that have very little bearing on real life.

The Devil's Hour premieres on Prime Video on October 28th if you want your first new bit of Twelfth Doctor-Doctor Who fix.