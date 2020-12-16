The Disasters: Greg Berlanti, Derek Simon Teaming for CW Sci-Fi Series

Greg Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions are teaming up with Supergirl writer and co-executive producer Derek Simon for a space-faring adventure for The CW. And no, it's not part of DC Comics' "Arrowverse." Instead, The Disasters is based on the 2018 YA novel from M.K. England that's set in the near-future where humanity has colonized space in an effort to save Earth from a climate crisis. The focus of the series will be a group of washouts from Earth's prestigious military academy who are framed for treason and forced to go on the run to the Colonies to clear their names (like a jaked-up, space-set The A-Team). Simon is set to write the script and executive produce alongside Lee Toland Krieger (You, Superman and Lois), with Krieger expected to direct should the script be picked up for pilot development. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and head of television David Madden will executive produce for Berlanti Productions, with 5 More Minutes Productions' John Sacchi and Matt Groesch also involved.

Published by HarperTeen in December 2018 to critical acclaim, here's a look at England's "The Disasters":

Hotshot pilot Nax Hall has a history of making poor life choices. So it's not exactly a surprise when he's kicked out of the elite Ellis Station Academy in less than twenty-four hours. But Nax's one-way trip back to Earth is cut short when a terrorist group attacks the Academy. Nax and three other washouts escape—barely—but they're also the sole witnesses to the biggest crime in the history of space colonization. And the perfect scapegoats. On the run, Nax and his fellow failures plan to pull off a dangerous heist to spread the truth. Because they may not be "Academy material," and they may not even get along, but they're the only ones left to step up and fight.