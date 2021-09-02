The Dukes of Hazzard: General Lee Car Crushed By Hurricane Ida

One of the casualties of Hurricane Ida, which devastated the Gulf Coast, was a General Lee Dodge Charger owned by actor John Schneider, who starred in the 1980s TV series The Dukes of Hazzard. The storm struck the actor's studio located in Holden, Louisiana that housed one of his General Lee's crushed under debris. "[John Schneider] Studios (Holden, LA) took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida overnight. John & Alicia were here in Nashville organizing flood relief efforts for Middle TN and are currently en route home. Please pray, and feel free to support them at http://JohnSchneiderStudios.com", Brian Mayes, the actor's publicist wrote on Twitter.

Schneider, who played Bo Duke, wrote, "Well… When something like this happens you have two choices: Tears and laughter. I choose laughter. So… What's your caption? Here's mine: 'Miss Ida stopped by to see the General at Miss Shirley's last night…'" The Dukes of Hazard ran on CBS from 1979-1985 for seven seasons that also starred Tom Wopat as Luke Duke, Catherine Bach as Daisy Duke, Denver Pyle as Uncle Jesse, and Sorrell Booke as Boss Hogg. The series' continued cultural relevance spawned a 2005 film adaptation with Seann William Scott, Johnny Knoxville, and Jessica Simpson in the Bo, Luke, and Daisy roles.

. @John_Schneider Studios (Holden, LA) took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida overnight. John & Alicia were here in Nashville organizing flood relief efforts for Middle TN, and are currently en route home. Please pray, and feel free to support them at https://t.co/eUgMuWctkS. pic.twitter.com/J672wuTcWk — Brian Mayes (@BrianMayes) August 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The General Lee, named after Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, features a painted Confederate Flag on its roof and has been a point of controversy in recent years with TV Land removing The Dukes of Hazzard from rotation in 2015 and Warner Bros halting production on General Lee toy cars amidst the removal of Confederate monuments across the South. Schneider defended the series and the vehicle over the years telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I have never had an African American come up to me and have any problem with it whatsoever. Dukes of Hazzard was a unifying force. Mom, grandma, everyone wanted to watch it together. But who benefits from division? The Dukes of Hazzard has been shot down, I believe unfairly. We haven't missed a generation yet, but we may miss this next one."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Dukes of Hazzard (7/10) Movie CLIP – Car Chase (2005) HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6R__cRZAVCA)