The Eminence in Shadow: New Audiobook Joins Manga, Anime Adapts

The Eminence in Shadow, the hit light novel, manga, and anime series, gets the fourth quadrant of success with an audiobook from Yen Audio.

Yen Audio announced the upcoming adaptation of The Eminence in Shadow. The iconic series, first released as a light novel from Yen Press in 2020 and then as a manga in 2021, has also been adapted into a hit anime series. It's already hit the trifecta of manga and anime success, so why not go for the fourth quadrant of audiobooks while it's at it? Known for its comedic and satirical take on the isekai genre, fans can now listen and follow along with our main character, Cid, and his growing shadow organization as they must take on an evil cult that Cid thought he'd made up!

The Eminence in Shadow: An Overview

With a story by Daisuke Aizawa, here's a look at the overview for The Eminence in Shadow:

ONE BIG FAT LIE AND A FEW TWISTED TRUTHS. Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind…or at least do the next best thing—pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal—and everyone knows the truth but him!

The Eminence in Shadow is one of the funnier subversions of the isekai genre, where the hero may be able to achieve God Mode in the fantasy game world he ends up living in but may be responsible for everything that happens in it. Yen Audio, the audiobook division of Yen Press, will debut the audiobook in June 2025. The voice cast will be announced at a later date.

