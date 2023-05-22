The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Sneak Preview: Lil Nas X & Strange Gasses Returning on June 4th for its sixth season, here's a sneak preview for Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show featuring Lil Nas X.

Yup, that's right. We're now less than two weeks away from the return of Adult Swim & actor/comedian Eric Andre's The Eric Andre Show, so how does a sneak preview of the season premiere sound? We thought you'd approve. And he has co-hosts Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the mysterious "Fridge Keeper" (Hmmm…) on hand to help him tackle (possibly literally) an impressive line-up of guest stars/potential victims (Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty & more). But for this go-around, Lil Nas X joins Andre for a visit – and it doesn't take long for Andre to remind Lil Nas X that they're not on your typical "talk show."

For a look at what happens when Lil Nas X enters The Eric Andre Show for its sixth season premiere, check out the following sneak preview from Adult Swim:

Welcome to Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show Season 6!

"The wait is finally over," said Andre when the news of the new season was first announced. "We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people's publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We've barely recovered." For a taste of what you can expect when the Adult Swim series returns on Sunday, June 4th, here's a look at the official trailer:

Just in case you can't wait until June, Adult Swim & Andre were also gracious enough to drop a preview showing what happens when Andre's less-than-skilled EMT worker gets unleashed upon the public. And in the end? Well, we might just have the next FOX reality show…

Invoking the tantric swag of sex god Eros, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone-cold, no-holds-barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six-pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911.

Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, season director Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry, who also serves as head writer.

