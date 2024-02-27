The Fable: Hitman Anime Series Adaptation Hits Disney+ This April

Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: anime, disney, hulu, Katsuhisa Minami, manga, Ryōsuke Takahashi, Tezuka Productions, The Fable

The Fable, a hitman manga by Katsuhisa Minami is getting an anime series coming to Disney+ this April. The original manga series ran in Japan's Weekly Young Magazine from 2014 to 2019 with tens of millions of copies sold. The anime adaptation is being produced by Tezuka Productions and directed by anime industry veteran Ryōsuke Takahashi.

The Fable is about a legendary killer for hire called "Fable" who has spent his entire life training to become the world's best assassin. Famous and feared in the underworld for his lethal skills, Fable knows nothing except how to deliver a quick death. After finishing off the year with more confirmed kills than ever, Fable suddenly finds himself at a loss when the head of his crime family orders him to lay low and not kill anyone for a year. Suddenly uprooted, forced to move to Osaka and surrounded by trigger-happy criminals, Fable has to control his temperament and adapt to an ordinary, mundane life if he wants to survive. Hilarity ensues. Deadly hitmen who are forced to deal with normal life is a common genre in comedy manga series in Japan.

Disney+ announced The Fable will launch worldwide on the streaming service on April 7. The show is the latest anime title released via Disney's partnership with Japan's biggest publishing house Kodansha, home of some of Japan's most iconic manga IP, including titles like AKIRA, Attack on Titan and Ghost in the Shell. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Luke Kang, president of the Asia Pacific division of Disney, reiterated anime's continually growing global popularity and thus producing more content in the category was Disney's main priority for the Japanese market. The Fable will also air in Japan on Nippon TV, but Disney holds the exclusive worldwide streaming rights. It will probably stream on Hulu in the US but on Disney+ in the rest of the world. The streamer isn't all Star Wars, fortunately.

