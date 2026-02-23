Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Debuts Tonight: Here's a Look!

Here's our preview of tonight's two-episode premiere of NBC's Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

After getting a chance to check out the eagerly anticipated new series earlier this year, NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins makes its official, two-episode premiere tonight. After an encore airing of the series opener at 8 pm ET, a brand new episode will follow at 8:30 pm ET – and we have a look at what you can expect with the official overviews, image galleries, and more for S01E01 "Pilot" and S01E02: "Nittany Means Big" – here's a look!

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins "Pilot"/"Nittany Means Big" Previews

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – Twenty years after a career-ending scandal, former running back Reggie Dinkins enlists filmmaker Arthur Tobin to make a documentary he hopes will rehabilitate his image. Directed by Rhys Thomas and written by Robert Carlock & Sam Means.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 2: "Nittany Means Big" – Tobin spends the day with Monica and uncovers the truth about Reggie's famous food poisoning game; Reggie struggles to apologize to Brina. Directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and written by Phil Augusta Jackson.

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

