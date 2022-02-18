The Flash S08E06 Preview: Can Bart & Nora Fix The Timeline in Time?

With The CW's The Flash set to race back to our screens with "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" on March 9 (on its new home, Wednesday nights), the long-running Arrowverse has been making news behind the camera over the past few weeks. From Grant Gustin close to finalizing a deal to return to Rick Cosnett returning as Eddie Thawne for a multi-episode arc during the current season for at least three episodes, viewers' brains have been working overtime trying to piece together what it all means- and not just for this season but also for a possible/probable ninth one. To add more fuel to those dumpster fires of speculation, the network has released the official overview for next month's return episode "Impulsive Excessive Disorder." Combine what you're about to read with the teaser trailer we've also included below, and you'll see that Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) are about to enroll in "Barry Allen 101" as the "timey-wimey" stuff intensifies.

"Rick's been such a fantastic part of our 'Flash' family since S1. And we have been looking for ways to bring him back to the show ever since," showrunner & EP Eric Wallace said in a statement. "Fortunately, we've been able to do so now in Season 8. And Rick has been fantastic in bringing an exciting new side to his portrayal of Eddie Thawne that honors the character's past but also takes it somewhere unexpected." Though not confirmed, sources say Cosnett's Thawne embodies different characters during his return run and could possibly return if a ninth season is ordered. Now check out the official trailer "Journey"- where saving the day takes a moment. But being a hero? That takes a lifetime…

The Flash Season 8 Episode 6 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder": THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent's vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.

And speaking of the upcoming series return, we learned that Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) would be joining the cast this season in the role of Tinya Wazzo. The reluctant meta-teenager finds their life turned upside down after years of successfully hiding in plain sight when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Wazzo is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever. So why is this important? Because while Abdalla's Wazzo has no superhero designation at this time, the character has quite a history on the DC Comics side. Wazzo is known as Phantom Girl (and also Apparition, depending on where you are with DC's 183 timeline reboots and readjustments), a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes from the far-flung 30th & 31st centuries. Again, there's nothing on the Arrowverse side to signal the debut of the Legion any time soon, but it's definitely something worth staying tuned over.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.