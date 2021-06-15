The Flash Season 7 E13 Preview: Chester Cataloging-Blocks Barry & Iris

Between the Batman/Catwoman debate and this week's preview, seems to be a whole lot of horniness going on over in the DC Universe- we'll explain why in a minute. With Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamilla (Victoria Park) officially off in A.R.G.U.S. land (a least until the season finale), this week's episode of The CW's The Flash finds Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for the departed tech god- but it's already looking like Chester's going to be needing a bit of a learning curve. Like knowing when Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) need a little alone time together for some serious "cataloging"- as you're about to see in the clip that follows.

Here's a look at the most recent preview for tonight's episode "Masquerade":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 7 Episode 13 | Chester Walks In On Barry And Iris Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiYmXFScfqg)

Meanwhile, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) finds herself having to face some old ghosts to free herself, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) digs deeper into Kristen's (Carmen Moore) military ties- but what does he find? Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for the episode:

The Flash Season 7 Episode 13 "Masquerade": CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer's old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash 7×13 Promo "Masquerade" (HD) Season 7 Episode 13 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqKP4kHw0MM)

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

