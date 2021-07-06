The Flash Season 7 E16 Preview: Why John Diggle's The Arrowverse MVP

With only hours to go until the new episode of The CW's The Flash, viewers are being treated in another preview for "P.O.W."- this one showcasing A.R.G.U.S. Agent John Diggle aka guest star David Ramsey. In the midst of an Arrowverse walkabout, Diggle takes time out from his headaches (not easy being "green"?) to come bearing gifts that could very well help Team Flash get a handle on the growing Godspeeds problem. But if you ever needed a reminder as to why the Arrowverse is a whole lot better with John Diggle in it, look no further than the fatherly advice Barry (Grant Gustin) gets from him regarding a family matter.

In TVLine's exclusive preview, Diggle can sense there's something eating at Barry- and as usual, he's right. With the current situation with the Godspeeds, Barry can't help but worry about his family's literal future. But Barry knows the right decision is to stay and fight… right? Well, let's just say Diggle has some thoughts on what he would do if he was in Barry's situation:

Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for next Tuesday's episode "P.O.W.":

The Flash Season 7 Episode 16 "P.O.W.": DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet's (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

