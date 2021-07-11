The Flash Season 7 E17 Preview: Future Family Reunion; Shipp Sighting

With only two episodes to go on the seventh season of The CW's The Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team at least have an idea who the Godspeed drones are after- the "prime" August Heart (Karan Oberoi), who gets his memory back just in time for Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) to have an impromptu "family reunion" with XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher). And that's where things left off heading into this week's episode, "Heart of the Matter, Part 1." As the Godspeed war inches closer and closer to consuming all of Central City, the Allen family will have to face off with a shocking secret- all of which you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter. Oh, and about that promo? Looks like someone by the name of John Wesley Shipp will be making an appearance before the season wraps.

The Flash Season 7, Episode 17 "Heart of the Matter, Part 1": XS AND IMPULSE SURPRISE BARRY AND IRIS IN THE 150TH EPISODE OF "THE FLASH" – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greet their future children, XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher), only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Barnett.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

