The Flash Season 8 Armageddon Part 4 Overview: Bring on The Bad Guys?

Now that Tony Curran's Despero has laid out the reason why an alien invasion is looking to take out Barry (Grant Gustin), Barry has seven days to prove he's not the man Despero thinks he is. Of course, that could also mean that in seven days Barry confirms what Despero warned about. Barry will be driven mad by what's about to happen to him and that he will bring about the destruction of the planet in 2031- and that's definitely not a good thing. So that's where things stand with The CW's The Flash "Armageddon" heading into its second chapter this week. But with Barry busy getting sound advice & serious back-up from Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer aka The Atom this week and looking to Cress Williams' Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning for more next week, now seems like a perfect opportunity to take a look at the penultimate episode of the long-running Arrowverse series' five-part special event. That's right, the official overview for "Armageddon, Part 4" has been released and it's a line-up of some familiar faces (possibly) in some unfamiliar roles. If you're not interested in spoilers, then just know that the episode includes Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) & more. Otherwise, consider this the "MINOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on as we lay down an image spoiler buffer…

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the eighth season of The CW's The Flash, followed by the updated overviews for "Armageddon" that now include Parts 2-4:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 8 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toJCsaISMAw)

The Flash Season 8 Episode 2 "Armageddon: Part 2": THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza. The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 "Armageddon, Part 3": BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS, AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero's vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh, and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen. The Flash Season 8 Episode 4 "Armageddon, Part 4": BARRY FACES OFF WITH EOBARD THAWNE – Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one. Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch. An epic battle begins with Reverse-Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau). Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett.