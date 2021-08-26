The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon": Tony Curran Joins Cast as Despero

On November 16, the return of The CW's The Flash for an eighth season will also serve as the kick-off to the five-part special event "Armageddon"- and it sounds like it's ready to live up to its name. When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Now we're learning more about who our heroes will be dealing with, as Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that Tony Curran (Your Honor, Ray Donovan) has joined the cast in the role of Despero.

Created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky and first appearing in the DC Comics' Justice League of America #1 (1960), the Arrowverse version is described as "a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld—Kalanor—under mysterious circumstances. Now he's facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash." Curran joins a cast for the 5-part special event that also includes Javicia Leslie's Batwoman, Brandon Routh's The Atom, Cress Williams' Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh's Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen, and Osric Chau's Ryan Choi are all set to join the fight. On the big bad side, Tom Cavanagh returns as Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash and Neal McDonough returns as Damien Darhk.

"Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes," said executive producer Eric Wallace. "So yes, "Armageddon" is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.