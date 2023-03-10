The Flash Season 9 Ep. 7 Overview: Nicole Maines Returns As Dreamer Nicole Maines' Nia Nal/Dreamer is in need of Iris' (Candice Patton) help in the official overview for The Flash S09E07 "Wildest Dreams."

Looking ahead to the March 29th episode of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, the ninth & final season's run of returning "Arrowverse" stars continues. In the following episode overview for S09E07 "Wildest Dreams" (written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson), guest star Nicole Maines reprises her Supergirl role as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, checking in with Team Flash, in need of Iris' (Patton) help. But when the two end up trapped in a fever dream, Iris & Nia are confronted with a number of "What If…?" scenarios involving where their lives could've gone.

The Flash S09E06 Overview, Images & Promo

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Team Flash work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 7 "Wildest Dreams": ONLY IN OUR DREAMS – NICOLE MAINES GUEST STARS – Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by Nia Nal (guest star Nicole Maines), as she needs Iris' help. When Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives, Barry (Grant Gustin), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Allegra (Kayla Compton), and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) desperately try to help them. Meanwhile, Mark (Jon Cor) entertains Khione (Danielle Panabaker), but they have different ideas of what is fun, leaving Khione to feel that Mark is trying to make her something she is not. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).