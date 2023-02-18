The Flash Season 9: Panabaker, Sears Check-In From Finale Filming With The Flash filming its series finale, Danielle Panabaker offers "night shoot entertainment" as Teddy Sears shows off their Zoom wardrobe.

After some impressive casting news was confirmed that was rumored once set photos starting hitting social media (check out our updated rundown of guest stars below), we have a look at how filming is going on the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. With filming on the season/series finale underway, we got to check in with Panabaker and the returning Teddy Sears (Hunter Zoloman/Zoom) to see how things are going. In the first screencap from Instagram Stories, Panabaker offers a little "night shoot entertainment" in full-on Khione mode:

Meanwhile, Sears took fans inside their trailer to let them know that they've got their wardrobe ready to go…

The Flash S09E03 & S09E04 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 "Rogues of War": ON THE MOVE – Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (Brandon McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode, with a story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 4 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1": LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).