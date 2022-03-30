The Flash Spotlight Shines on Impulse & XS in Arrowverse Crossover

Look, if you're a fan of The CW's Arrowverse then you're probably going to be hyped for a crossover no matter what form it might take. And as we mentioned in previous posts, the COVID-19 pandemic ran roughshod over productions for well over a year, reportedly doing serious damage to some on-screen crossover plans. But thankfully, we live in a day and age of corporate synergy so what can't be done on screen can be pulled off on the printed page. And that's where DC Comics' Earth-Prime comes in. Kicking off next month, the three-month, six-issue series is daring to do the unthinkable by making the stories matter. We're talking "in-canon matter" with each issue approved by the respective shows' producers, and written or co-written by creative talent from the shows (with bonus material by cast members of the shows & more). In fact, just last week we learned some important intel on one major (or should we say, "super") crossover going down in the Batwoman issue, co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams & Kelley Larson, along with series star Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry. And this week, we have some info on what The Flash corner of the Arrowverse has to offer…

Things kick off on April 5th with Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") and then pick back up on April 19th with Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois") before heading into May with Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") on May 3rd and Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl") on May 17th. From there, we head into June with Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash") on June 7th before Earth-Prime #6 on June 21st brings our heroes together for an epic crossover conclusion. Each issue offers cover art by Kim Jacinto as well as photo variant covers based on each respective show. Now here's a look at the official rundown/overview for the first five issues- yup, that's five issues since we now have the official cover artwork and overview for the penultimate issue:

Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"): Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, makes her costumed comic book debut in a story co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, plus series cast member Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry. Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"): Superman & Lois series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong join DC fan-favorite artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund in a story spotlighting Clark Kent and Lois Lane's first anniversary. Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you're a superhero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons' world are finally revealed!

Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"): Written by Lauren Fields & Daniel Park with art by Paul Pelletier & Andrew Hennessy, this chapter finds Ray Palmer assembling the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory's Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems? Hold on to your Beebos, everyone!

Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl"): Written by James Robinson & Paula Sevenbergen with art by Jerry Ordway, this chapter finds the Dugan-Whitmore family vacation in full swing, but something sinister lurks in the woods, stalking Pat Dugan. Can Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. face down the threat from Pat's past and preserve their summer trip, or will it come to a tragic end?

Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash"): Written by Ess Carson & Emily Palizzi with art by David Lafuente, this issue finds Impulse and XS bursting onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it's too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart's classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?