The Flash Star Candice Patton Comments on Series Ending & More

By now, fans of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash have had some time to process that the final Arrowverse series will be ending its run in 2023 with an abbreviated, 13-episode ninth season. Prior to Gustin signaling that training for his final run as Barry Allen was getting underway, we had heard from him and Panabaker regarding the series ending (and we suspect we'll be hearing a lot from the entire Arrowverse as the end of a television era nears). This time around, Patton is sharing some thoughts on not just the series ending but also some other Season 9 and other "The Flash"-related topics during an Instagram Stories Q&A. And we kick things off with Patton's thoughts on The CW series coming to an end: "So much gratitude for the last 8 years and excited for the future!"

And if she can make it happen, viewers will see Patton's Iris West-Allen with curls and/or braids (Patton: "Really into Iris with braids"):

And from there, we have a mix of topics, from whether or not Patton inflicted Gustin with a healthy dose of tickling during their chemistry test (and we support Patton's #ReleaseTheTickleTapes idea) to her love for ex-castmate Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon) and more:

Last month, Gustin shared a video for the fans via Instagram explaining that the finish line approaching was feeling "bittersweet" after an "incredible nearly ten years" with the series. From there, he offered waves of thanks and appreciation for everyone who's been part of the journey and let fans know that Barry Allen/The Flash is a character he will be proud to be known for throughout his life. "Thank you to all our Flash fans who helped allow us to go this long. Let's do one more run together," Gustin wrote in the caption of his Instagram post… but the video accompanying it has so much more to say to the fans and to the show's team:

When the news was first announced, Panabaker checked in via social media with a video thanking the fans for the opportunity to have been part of the show's run and how she's feeling with the news still very much new:

But what if Season 8 was the final season? Wallace revealed in previous interviews that the Season 8 finale was first written as a series-ender, with changes needed once the renewal notice came through. Now thanks to the folks over at TVLine, we're learning from showrunner & EP Eric Wallace what viewers would've seen if the series ended with eight seasons. While the final face-off between Barry, aka The Flash (Gustin), and Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), was kept even after the Season 9 green light came through ("We were like, 'Oh crap, we just did the ultimate battle. How are we supposed to ever top that?' Then it was like, 'Let's just kill him for now and worry about that later.'"), here's a look at what was in play for the then-assumed series finale:

A "Sexier" & "Romantic" Conversation Between Barry & Iris: "We had to change the whole final scene. We had to rewrite it three different times. Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon. It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

Team Flash Would've Gotten Closure: "There would have been an additional scene with all of Team Flash all getting their goodbyes on. But when we found out we had another season to play with, that meant, 'Ooh, I can tease next year's Big Bad? All right, let's do that!' So that final scene [with the blue crystal] changed radically, and then the 'Goodbye to Team Flash' group party scene got deleted entirely."