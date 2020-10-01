The Gentlemen: Miramax TV, Guy Ritchie Developing Series Adaptation

Written by Guy Ritchie and starring Matthew McConaughey, the film The Gentlemen is set to make its move from the big screen to television screens everywhere. Miramax TV announced on Thursday that it plans to develop a series adaptation with Ritchie set to write and direct, and executive produce alongside fellow film producers Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. The series is part of an initiative under Miramax's new Head of Worldwide Television Marc Helwig leadership to tap the company's film IP for possible series adaptations (with Paul WS Anderson's Mimic also being brought to series).

"Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on The Gentlemen," said Helwig. "One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn't be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of The Gentlemen forth into the realm of global premium television." (Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively)

THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his lucrative domain out from under him.

Featuring an all-star cast, The Gentlemen stars Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, alongside Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim, Sons of Anarchy), Golden Globe nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, Good Behavior), Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell (The Lobster, In Bruges), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians), Golden Globe winner Hugh Grant (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Love Actually), Jeremy Strong (Succession, Molly's Game), and Eddie Marsan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Atomic Blonde).