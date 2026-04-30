Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: B.O. Wolf, Beowulf, SHP

B.O. Wolf #1, a High School Beowulf, in SHP Full July 2026 Solicits

B.O. Wolf #1 is a new modern high school comic book take on Beowulf, launching from SHP Comics as part of their July 2026 solicits

Article Summary B.O. Wolf #1 reimagines Beowulf as a modern school comic, launching from SHP Comics in July 2026.

Darin S. Cape and Elba Niado blend Beowulf myth with 1980s life, bullying, and tabletop fantasy adventure.

The five-issue series follows kids facing a Grendel-like tormentor as their role-playing game mirrors real danger.

The story draws from Beowulf’s clash with Grendel, bringing Old English epic themes into a teenage setting.

B.O. Wolf #1: G.Rendel by Darin S. Cape and Elba Niado is a new modern high school comic book take on Beowulf, launching from SHP Comics as part of their July 2026 solicits and solicitations, in Massive Indies through Lunar Distribution.

B.O. WOLF #1 (OF 5) CVR A REKSA XAVI P

(W) Darin S. Cape (A) Elba Niado (CA) Reksa Xavi P.

B.O. Wolf is a dual-timeline series that interweaves the epic of Beowulf with life in the 1980s. A monster stalks the halls of a middle school, a relentless bully tormenting a group of kids who escape into the fantasy world of their role-playing adventures. But as the game begins to mirror their lives, they'll need a hero of their own. Blending myth and modern reality, the series explores how courage, imagination, and resistance endure.

$5.99 7/1/2026

Beowulf is the longest surviving Old English poem and tells the story of Beowulf, a heroic warrior and later king of the Geats in southern Sweden. Divided into two main parts, it begins with his youthful exploits, sailing to the aid of King Hrothgar of the Danes, whose grand mead-hall, Heorot, has been terrorised for over a decade by the monster Grendel, a man-eating descendant of Adam, Eve, and Cain. Beowulf defeats Grendel by tearing off his arm, and when Grendel's mother seeks revenge, Beowulf tracks her to her underwater lair and slays her. Fifty years later, Beowulf has become king of the Geats when a dragon, enraged after a thief steals a cup from its treasure hoard, begins ravaging the land. Beowulf, now an old man, fights the dragon with the help of his loyal retainer Wiglaf, kills the dragon, but is mortally wounded in the process. His funeral sees his body cremated, and a barrow built in his honour. This version looks like it may go to the first half of the poem… and relocated to the experience of a modern teenager, who might be a bit smelly…

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