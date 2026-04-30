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Jason Aaron Writes First Absolute Event – Daily LITG, 30th April 2026

Jason Aaron writing the first Absolute Event was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Jason Aaron writing DC’s first Absolute Event leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, anchored by Absolute Martian Manhunter.

The top ten roundup also tracks Batman and Catwoman, Zatanna, Absolute Batman, Free Comic Book Day, and Thor spoilers.

LITG revisits the biggest Bleeding Cool stories from the same date across seven years, from Gwen Stacy to Batman #900.

Also featured: a Len Strazewski tribute, comic book birthdays, and how to subscribe to the daily Lying In The Gutters email.

Jason Aaron writing the first Absolute Event was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Jason Aaron writing the first Absolute Event was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Secrets Of Ultimate Gwen Stacy

LITG two years ago: No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde

LITG three years ago, the Biggest Change Batman #900 will make going forward

LITG four years ago: A Stargirl & The JSA

LITG five years ago, From Manifold to Morrison

LITG six years ago, Barack Obama and Yaoyorozu

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Yaoyorozu and changes to Diamond Comics.

LITG seven years ago, Michael Davis did not die

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Nat Gertler , publisher of About Comics

, publisher of About Comics Comic book index editor, Laura Ward

Michael Sambrook of Madius Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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