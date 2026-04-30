Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Cambrian Comics, Kaijus & Cowboys

Kaijus & Cowboys Comes To Cambrian Comics' Full July 2026 Solicits

Kaijus & Cowboys by Matthew Blair and Frankie B. Washington in Cambrian Comics' full July 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Kaijus & Cowboys #1 hits Cambrian Comics’ July 2026 solicits, bringing giant monster action to a sci-fi Western frontier.

The series follows the Hunter, a robot cowboy battling kaiju on an alien world being prepared for sleeping humans in orbit.

Matthew Blair and Frankie B. Washington blend kaiju spectacle, robot gunslingers, and frontier adventure in a 12-issue series.

After Zoop and Kickstarter campaigns built momentum, Kaijus & Cowboys #1 arrives in comic shops in August 2026.

Kaijus & Cowboys by Matthew Blair and Frankie. B Washington has been a long time coming, before its appearance in Cambrian Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution for direct market distribution to comic book stores. But it has had a long journey getting here. It blends kaiju monster action with a sci-fi Western vibe – think giant monsters rampaging across an alien frontier, hunted by stoic robot "cowboys." And comes in the wake of a number of similarly sci-fi/Western mashups from Space Western Comics and Wild Wild West through to Cowboys And Aliens, Xenexoic Tales, Cowboy Bebop, East Of West, Firefly and more.

The story is set on a dangerous alien planet where an army of robots is terraforming it in preparation for their sleeping human masters (who remain in orbit). The world is infested with massive kaiju—enormous, destructive monsters. The protagonist is known as the Hunter, a robot gunslinger/cowboy figure who steps in to protect robot communities when kaiju attack. In the first issue, he confronts a massive kaiju threat and teams up with a humble maintenance robot named Doc, who becomes curious about the wider world and tags along. A fusion of kaiju, Japanese giant monster tradition, and cowboy/Western tropes, with a Samurai Jack-meets-Clint Eastwood lone gunslingers in a robot-led frontier setting. Robots essentially replace human cowboys, while kaiju fill the role of frontier dangers.

The comic was first proposed in 2020 ahead of a 2021 campaign on Zoop for a one-shot comic starring "the Hunter", published in 2022. The campaign was successful and led to plans to expand it into a full 12-issue miniseries. Subsequent issues were funded incrementally through individual or bundled Kickstarter campaigns, dedicated Kickstarter campaigns for issue 3 ran in 2003, issue 4, issue 5 and issue 6 in 2024 with a #1-7 bundle in 2025. Their goals were modest and only had dozens of backers but it was enough to get the comic book series made. Currently, there is another bundle campaign on Kickstarter for Kaijus & Cowboys #1-8 (it ends next week), with a successful if modest backing of $2,402 pledged of a $1,000 from 67 backers. Early backers got a free prequel/Team KS-1 supplement comic. You can read their "zero" comic for free on GlobalComix, And pick up issue 1 in comic book stores in August.

KAIJUS & COWBOYS #1 (OF 12)

(W) Matthew Blair (A/CA) Frankie. B Washington

On an alien planet, an army of robots works to make the surface safe for humanity, who lies sleeping in orbit. Unfortunately, the planet is infested with swarms of Kaiju sized monsters. Enter…The Hunter, a robot cowboy tasked with making the world safe for humanity by killing as many monsters as he can!

$4.99 6/1/2026

Matthew Blair, comic book writer, co-creator, critic, and publisher based in Beaverton, Oregon is the founder of Cambrian Comics, a small independent publisher focused on helping new and emerging creators break into comics. Including himself. Early work with Frankie B. Washington includes the webcomic The Secret Lives of Villains, and Matthew Blair also worked as a staff writer and critic at Multiversity Comics, before it shut down two years ago. He's also known for writing and publishing the historic fiction series Romanis Magicae. And last year, Cambrian Comics opened submissions specifically aimed at helping first-time creators publish short projects like one-shots, short graphic novels, or four-issue miniseries. Matthew Blair has expressed frustration with how the industry sometimes ignores or exploits new talent, and he positions Cambrian as a more accessible option.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!