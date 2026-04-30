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Watson V Holmes #1 And NSFWest #1 in Iron Age Full July 2026 Solicits

Watson V. Holmes, Watson forced to hunt a vampire Sherlock, and G.I. Joe cheesecake N.S.F.West launch in Iron Age July 2026 solicits

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Article Summary

  • Watson V. Holmes #1 leads Iron Age Comics’ July 2026 solicits with John Watson hunting a vampired Sherlock Holmes.
  • Jon Santana and Jordan Rodriguez launch Watson V. Holmes as a 12-issue horror-detective series debuting July 8, 2026.
  • NSFWest #1 brings Jojo Colon and Jomar Bulda’s G.I. Joe-inspired parody action comedy to Iron Age’s July lineup.
  • Iron Age July 2026 solicits also feature Abattoir Six #4 and Dead Head #7, expanding the publisher’s mature line.

Watson V. Holmes #1 by Jon Santana and Jordan Rodriguez, with John Watson forced to hunt and vampired Sherlock Holmes and N.S.F. West #1 by Jojo Colon and Jomar Bulda, a G.I. Joe Cheesecake inspired comic launch in Iron Age Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations alongside Abbatoir Six and Dead Head, part of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution's comic book direct market…

Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Iron Age Full July 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Iron Age Full July 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Iron Age Full July 2026 Solicits

WATSON V HOLMES #1 (OF 12) (MR)
(W) Jon Santana (A) Jordan Rodriguez (CA) Tristan Elwell
Now he's the world's DEADLIEST detective.  Watson v. Holmes is an action-packed horror-detective story that pits a grossly outmatched John Watson against the most brilliant and powerful criminal mind the world has ever seen! Experience Sherlock Holmes as you've never seen him before!
$4.99 7/8/2026

Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

NSFWEST #1 (MR)
(W) Jojo Colon (A/CA) Jomar Bulda
28 PAGES OF HILARIOUS ACTION! NSFWest is a ludicrous-speed parody of naughty comics, full of genre-busting comedy and G.I. Joe-inspired action! Featuring a TON of ridiculous characters and non-stop energy! If you hate naughty comics or love naughty comics, this book is for you! Cover A featuring Striker Team 1 by Jomar Bulda $5.99 7/1/2026

Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

ABATTOIR SIX #4 (MR)
(W) Mina Elwell, A.C. Medina (A) Anna Wiesczcyk (CA) Bruno Ferrante
While news spreads throughout the compound that a human survivor has lived past the age of 30 outside of the Abattoir, the vampires begin to attack each other, fighting off starvation as a virus spreads through their livestock.  $4.99 7/29/2026

Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

DEAD HEAD #7  (MR)
(W) A.C. Medina (A/CA) Gabriel Fonseca
A new threat reveals itself – an older, deadlier power emerges from the darkness looking to consume Dead Head and any who dare to help him. Enter: The Classics. You know their names. They'll ensure Dead Head doesn't survive long enough for anyone to remember his.
$4.99 7/29/2026

Massive Indies July 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Iron Age Full July 2026 Solicits

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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