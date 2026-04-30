Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: iron age, lunar, Massive Indies, N.S.F.West, Watson V. Holmes
Watson V Holmes #1 And NSFWest #1 in Iron Age Full July 2026 Solicits
Watson V. Holmes, Watson forced to hunt a vampire Sherlock, and G.I. Joe cheesecake N.S.F.West launch in Iron Age July 2026 solicits
Article Summary
- Watson V. Holmes #1 leads Iron Age Comics’ July 2026 solicits with John Watson hunting a vampired Sherlock Holmes.
- Jon Santana and Jordan Rodriguez launch Watson V. Holmes as a 12-issue horror-detective series debuting July 8, 2026.
- NSFWest #1 brings Jojo Colon and Jomar Bulda’s G.I. Joe-inspired parody action comedy to Iron Age’s July lineup.
- Iron Age July 2026 solicits also feature Abattoir Six #4 and Dead Head #7, expanding the publisher’s mature line.
Watson V. Holmes #1 by Jon Santana and Jordan Rodriguez, with John Watson forced to hunt and vampired Sherlock Holmes and N.S.F. West #1 by Jojo Colon and Jomar Bulda, a G.I. Joe Cheesecake inspired comic launch in Iron Age Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations alongside Abbatoir Six and Dead Head, part of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution's comic book direct market…
WATSON V HOLMES #1 (OF 12) (MR)
(W) Jon Santana (A) Jordan Rodriguez (CA) Tristan Elwell
Now he's the world's DEADLIEST detective. Watson v. Holmes is an action-packed horror-detective story that pits a grossly outmatched John Watson against the most brilliant and powerful criminal mind the world has ever seen! Experience Sherlock Holmes as you've never seen him before!
$4.99 7/8/2026
NSFWEST #1 (MR)
(W) Jojo Colon (A/CA) Jomar Bulda
28 PAGES OF HILARIOUS ACTION! NSFWest is a ludicrous-speed parody of naughty comics, full of genre-busting comedy and G.I. Joe-inspired action! Featuring a TON of ridiculous characters and non-stop energy! If you hate naughty comics or love naughty comics, this book is for you! Cover A featuring Striker Team 1 by Jomar Bulda $5.99 7/1/2026
ABATTOIR SIX #4 (MR)
(W) Mina Elwell, A.C. Medina (A) Anna Wiesczcyk (CA) Bruno Ferrante
While news spreads throughout the compound that a human survivor has lived past the age of 30 outside of the Abattoir, the vampires begin to attack each other, fighting off starvation as a virus spreads through their livestock. $4.99 7/29/2026
DEAD HEAD #7 (MR)
(W) A.C. Medina (A/CA) Gabriel Fonseca
A new threat reveals itself – an older, deadlier power emerges from the darkness looking to consume Dead Head and any who dare to help him. Enter: The Classics. You know their names. They'll ensure Dead Head doesn't survive long enough for anyone to remember his.
$4.99 7/29/2026