The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Key Art Goes Kevin Bacon

Marvel Studios & James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has officially shuffled down your Disney+ chimnies and has dropped the special into our stockings. To say that the Kevin Bacon-guest-starring "special presentation" is getting some seriously strong reviews would be an understatement (check out our review here). To honor its release, we have new poster art for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special focusing on Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) envisioning a Bacon-fueled winter wonderland in their future- whether the acclaimed actor likes it or not.

And here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today:

Kevin Bacon Talks The GOTG Holiday Special

In an interview with EW, Bacon shares how & when he learned that Gunn had made him a legend (and why that necessitated a second screening with his wife, actor Kyra Sedgwick:

On "Kevin Bacon" Now a Part of The MCU: "I like to make fun of myself or play some heightened version of me. I don't get a chance to do things that are fun and silly that often. I'm often part of something more dramatic or some kind of darker, edgier stuff. So to go down and step into this world… I mean, they call it the Marvel Universe, but when you walk onto these sets, you really do feel like you're walking in another universe."

On First Learning That He Was Name-Dropped in Original GOTG Film: "I knew it was going to be a cool movie because James [Gunn] was involved, but I had no idea that I was name-dropped in it. So, that was a real shock. I would say it's almost like an out-of-body experience. It's one thing if somebody uses your name in a comedy or drama, but this is a whole other universe — literally a planet where these people were talking about me."

On Seeing It Again with Wife, Kyra Sedgwick: "I called up Kyra, and I said, 'I want you to see this movie.' First off, it's awesome. Second, there's something really crazy that happens in it, and I'm not going to tell you what it is.'"

So What's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special All About?

Currently streaming on Disney+, the special finds Peter/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) seriously bummed out by the holidays for some very understandable reasons. For perspective, the special is set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in case that helps. To cheer him up, Drax (David Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) set off to find him the ultimate Christmas gift. But when that "ultimate Christmas gift" happens to be located on Earth and just so happens to be named "Kevin Bacon"? Well… that's when things get complicated. Here's a look back at the official trailer for Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, set to hit Disney+screens beginning on November 25th:

Here's a look at back at the mini featurette released last week offering behind-the-scenes insights into how it all came together:

Previously, Gunn emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film. And after Werewolf by Night, it felt like it would end up under the "Special Presentation" banners (which it is, and it's a concept we're liking more and more). And for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. And then in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters, as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming. "It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also doubled up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film, but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.