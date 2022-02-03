The Horror of Dolores Roach: Amazon Studios Green Lights Series Adapt

Aaron Mark's The Horror of Dolores Roach has had one helluva multimedia journey, originally developing the work as a one-woman play starring Daphne Rubin-Vega. The play would then become a successful podcast with Rubin-Vega reprising her role. Now, the macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest is set to make its way to our streaming screens with Amazon Studios giving a series order to the Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)-starring adaptation. Hailing from Blumhouse Television, Spotify's Gimlet & GloNation Studios, and in development since 2019, the series finds Mark penning the pilot script, and serving as co-showrunner alongside fellow executive producer Dara Resnik, with pilot director Roxann Dawson also executive producing. Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman also star.

"Magic Hands" Dolores Roach (Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely gentrified Washington Heights with $200 and the clothes on her back. With her boyfriend missing, her family long gone Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy, Luis, who gives her room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront, Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive, and in the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his own peculiar predilections. "After eight years living with the indomitable Dolores Roach in multiple forms, I could not be more thrilled to be bringing her to life on television with this powerhouse team," said Mark in a statement when the news was first announced. Also executive producing The Horror of Dolores Roach are Rubin-Vega & Gloria Calderón Kellett; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber & Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, and Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell & Justin McGoldrick for Spotify.