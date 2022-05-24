The Hospital: Amazon Sci-Fi Animated Comedy Checks In Lyonne, Rudolph

The Hospital, an adult animated Science Fiction comedy from Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne's company Animal Pictures, has been given a 2-season order from Amazon Studios. Rudolph and Lyonne will also star in the series, which was created by Cirocco Dunlap, a writer on Russian Doll). The rest of the voice cast includes Kieran Culkin (Succession), Keke Palmer (Alice), Greta Lee (Russian Doll), and singer-songwriter Sam Smith, who composed and sang the theme song for the James Bond movie Spectre. The additional voice cast will be added later. The Hospital had been in development at Amazon since 2020. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Hospital follows daring alien surgeons and best buds Sleech and Klak as they take on the most challenging cases in the galaxy, including anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. Risking their careers to take on a remarkable case, they put existence itself in jeopardy, because Science Fiction. Their personal lives suck anyway. It's Space ER! As a comedy!

Palmer will voice Dr. Klak, a brilliant, multi-eyed surgeon who spends her downtime feeding her sentient plants, obsessively reviewing past failures, and watching the hit show My Lover, My Clone with her best friend Dr. Sleech. Lee portrays Dr. Sleech, a reckless, cocky surgeon whose main saving graces are her genius, her well-oiled lizard tail, and her unconditional love for her best friend Dr. Klak. Lyonne will play Nurse Tup, a playful nihilist with chameleon flesh who thrives in the chaos of the Hospital. Nurse Tup expertly navigates every accidental apocalypse created by renegade doctors Sleech and Klak, and looks good doing it.

Rudolph will portray Dr. Vlam, a robot intern who has been alive for at least 20,000 years. She's had every career you can think of—king, thief, stay-at-home mom of 500—and is a true testament to hard work. All you need to succeed is roughly 850 years of free time. Culkin will voice Dr. Plowp, a surgeon, an empath, and an adult experiencing puberty. He has a love-hate relationship with Sleech, constantly feels everyone's feelings, and has four identical brothers with whom he shared an egg. Smith will play Dr. Azel, a galactically-renowned surgeon with ambiguous morals and six well-manicured feet.

Dunlap also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Rudolph, Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarry (Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie) executive produces with Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Antonio Canobbio (Arlo the Alligator Boy), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) will executive produce from Titmouse. Artist Robin Eisenberg will co-produce and serve as production designer.

"Working with Animal Pictures, Amazon Studios, and Titmouse to create a show that prominently features unsexy alien sex has been one of the best experiences of my life," said Dunlap. "Cirocco is a total original. Brilliant and wildly talented with an utterly singular voice and boundless imagination," said Rudolph, Lyonne, and Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures. "She's also ridiculously funny and finds the most unexpected ways to make you laugh while exploring complex existential questions! It has been a thrill to watch her nurture the seed of an idea and grow it into two seasons so beautifully." "The Hospital is the perfect example of the fresh and unique programming we get so excited to deliver to our global Prime Video customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. "Cirocco's humor and clever characters will entertain in any galaxy. We are thrilled to have this special project join our growing adult animated slate."