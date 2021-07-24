The Human Conditions: Sharp, Lindelof, Reeves Team for HBO Max Drama

HBO Max is tapping Oscar Sharp, Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen), and Matt Reeves (The Batman, Planet of the Apes films) to develop a magical-realist medical drama called The Human Conditions. The series follows a young British doctor who must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Human Conditions Production Details

The project will be produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho production, the UK-based Brightstar, and Warner Bros Television. Sharp will write, direct, and executive produce along with Lindelof, Reeves, 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Rafi Crohn, and Brightstar's Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward. The series is part of the deal between Lindelof and Reeves for WBTV. Sharp's gained traction directing critically-acclaimed shorts like The Kármán Line (2014) and Sign Language (2010). Lindelof came off the limited series TV adaptation of Watchmen that acts as a sequel to the Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' comic. He also co-wrote with Nick Cuse the political satire film The Hunt, which was infamously pulled from theaters by Universal. Eventually, the Betty Gilpin-starred film found its way back before the pandemic largely rendered its release moot. The writer and producer, who gained critical acclaim for the ABC series Lost, attached himself to work with Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) to develop Mrs. Davis, a faith-versus-technology drama that was ordered straight-to-series by NBC Universal streamer Peacock.

Reeves just wrapped filming The Batman with Robert Pattinson in the starring role that's currently in post-production. The pandemic also caused production to be suspended until proper COVID protocols were in place in addition to a temporary halt to filming with an isolated case. The director is also focusing on developing more content focusing on the world of the Caped Crusader for HBO Max including an animated series for the WarnerMedia streamer and Cartoon Network.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.