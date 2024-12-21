Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Melissa Roxburgh, the hunting party

The Hunting Party: NBC Previews Melissa Roxburgh-Starring Series

Premiering on February 3rd, NBC released an official teaser trailer and preview images for NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party.

When a mysterious explosion at a secret prison known as the Pit results in the nation's most violent serial killers escaping, a former profiler is pulled back into a deadly game of cat and mouse. Alongside a team of soldiers, spies, and special agents, she has no choice but to track down and recapture these dangerous criminals… before they kill again. But is there more to the Pit than they've been told – something that could prove deadlier than the killers that they're tracking? That's the premise behind NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party, set to premiere on Monday, February 3rd at 10 pm (following The Voice). Thanks to today's NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, we were treated to an official teaser and three preview images for the series – which also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!