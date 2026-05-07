Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party S02E13: "Xander Wax": Our Season 2 Finale Preview

John Corbett guest stars as "Xander Wax" in tonight's season finale of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party. Here's a preview...

Article Summary The Hunting Party season 2 finale sees John Corbett guest star as Xander Wax, a serial killer who poisons in bizarre ways.

Episode 13, "Xander Wax," sends Bex and the team on a high-stakes hunt as one of the Pit’s deadliest escapes strikes again.

Command Center tensions finally explode in The Hunting Party finale, pushing Bex and her team to a dangerous breaking point.

The Hunting Party may deliver either a season or series finale tonight, raising the stakes for every twist in "Xander Wax."

Depending on how things may have gone between the time we wrote this and the time you're reading this, you're looking at either the season or series finale of NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party. Tonight, guest star John Corbett plays "Xander Wax," a serial killer known for the unique ways he poisons his victims. Meanwhile, things with Bex (Roxburgh) and the team, as well as with the folks at Command Center, finally reach a breaking point. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at tonight's season ender:

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 13: "Xander Wax" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 13: "Xander Wax" – Bex and the team must hunt down escaped inmate Xander Wax, a killer with a knack for poisoning through unpredictable methods; things back at the Command Center come to a head, pushing the team further than they've ever been before. Directed by Thor Freudenthal and written by JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!