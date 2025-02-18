Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: nbc, Sara Garcia, The Flash, the hunting party

The Hunting Party: Sara Garcia Talks NBC Series, "The Flash" & More

The Hunting Party star Sara Garcia talks NBC's The Hunting Party, her fondest The Flash memory, and Grant Gustin guesting as a serial killer.

Sara Garcia is always looking for new challenges, whether on-screen or in a recording booth, with her work on TV, film, animated projects, and video games. Among her memorable early TV roles are A&E's supernatural series Damien, Ovation's X Company, ABC and Netflix's Designated Survivor, and The CW's Reign. On the video game front, she's appeared in Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York and Far Cry 6. In the animated My Little Pony franchise, she plays Dahlia with her debut in Make Your Mark and currently stars in Tell Your Tale for Netflix. She also voices Sophia Mendoza in the Netflix animated series Unicorn Academy. Garcia's latest live-action series is NBC The Hunting Party, which follows a small team of investigators led by Rebecca Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh), who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that's not supposed to exist.

Garcia, who plays technical specialist Jennifer Morales, spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with creator Jj Bailey (Echo) and costars Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler (Roswell), Patrick Sabongui (Homeland), and Josh McKenzie (La Brea). She embraced her "tech wizard" side, lived in both live-action and voiceover worlds, reflected on her time on The CW series The Flash, and how everything came full circle for The Hunting Party.

The Hunting Party: Sara Garcia on Her Crash Course in Technology, Learning What a "VPN" Is, and Pitch for The Flash Star Grant Gustin

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'The Hunting Party?'

That's a great question. I read the pilot, and immediately I was terrified. I thought it was so cool, and it felt like this intense high-concept chase. I am a bit of a scaredy cat when it comes to horror and serial killers. I was mostly intrigued by doing something that scared me.

What was it like working with Jj as a creative and helping bring his vision to life?

Jj is the salt of the earth. He's so kind, collaborative, and generous. He wanted to make sure we were taken care of, and that we were feeling good. He was communicative and available to us. It was special to work with him.

What does a role like Jennifer Morales allow you to do that you wouldn't normally be able to? What's it like sharing the screen with Melissa, Nick, Patrick, and Josh?

Morales is good at everything. She's secretly talented and good at everything. There is an episode where she schools Odell (Wechsler) in darts. I don't play darts, so I had to learn how to play darts for that specific moment. Working with Melissa and Nick and the rest of the cast, Patrick and Josh, they are a dream team. There were so many laughs on set, surprisingly even with all the dark content. Everyone's funny and regular jokesters, and they're and we all clicked well, which is nice when you're working as a team.

Were there things that you were able to do on the show that you wouldn't be able to do otherwise?

Be good at tech. She's sort of a tech wizard, and I am not. I learned some tech lingo, like learning what the acronym for a VPN was. I didn't know that until I did the show.

As someone who's been in both live-action and the voiceover worlds, what do you like? Does one have an advantage over the other?

One, I can wear my pajamas to work and the other one, I can maybe still wear my pajamas to work. It depends on the character. Voiceover is so interesting. I do a lot of my voiceover recording from my home studio. It can be a little isolating, but depends on the project. Some projects are more collaborative than others as well, and we do things over Zoom. It feels like we're all there together, and for on-camera work, it's like we're all in the trenches together. We're all there, and there's a family aspect to it with long hours, and we're working together as one in real time to achieve a goal. They're both great. I love them both, and I can't choose between the two [laughs].

Speaking of trenches, looking back, what is your fondest memory as Alexa in The Flash?

Working with that cast and crew was incredible, and funny enough, a lot of the crew for 'The Flash' are the same for 'The Hunting Party.' When I got to be on set and I found this out, it felt like a homecoming. It felt like I was back in the warm embrace of all these wonderful, talented people, which is really… the people were the best part.

You got to get Grant [Gustin] involved.

I know! We got to get him to play a serial killer!

The Hunting Party airs Mondays on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

