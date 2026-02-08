Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party: The Hunt Resumes on Feb. 26th with Kelsey Grammer

With NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party returning on February 26th, here's a look at guest star Kelsey Grammer as "Noah Cyrus."

Article Summary The Hunting Party returns to NBC on February 26th following the 2026 Winter Olympics coverage.

Kelsey Grammer guest stars as cult leader and serial killer Noah Cyrus in episode 5 of season 2.

A new promo teases Grammer’s chilling performance as the next target for Bex and her investigative team.

The hit crime drama follows Melissa Roxburgh’s team tracking down deadly fugitives escaped from the Pit.

After the 2026 Winter Olympics is done taking over every square inch of NBCUniversal, the hunt is back on! That's right, NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party returns on February 26th, with Bex (Roxburgh) and the team's next target being a very familiar face. In the preview released during the pregame lead-up to Super Bowl LX, we were treated to a look at Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) in the season's fifth episode. As we learned at the end of the year, S02E05: "Noah Cyrus" finds Grammer playing cult leader and serial killer Noah Cyrus, who lands on the doorstep of one of his followers after having disappeared two decades prior.

Here's a look at the promo trailer that was released earlier today, with NBC's The Hunting Party returning on Feb. 26th:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

