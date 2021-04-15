The Imperfects: Netflix Introduces Upcoming Sci-Fi Drama's Cast

On Thursday, The Order's Dennis Heaton and Netflix announced the new 10-episode sci-fi drama series The Imperfects. For the chance to be human again, three twenty-somethings will band together to track down the scientist that turned them into monsters and force him to make them human again. Heaton serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. The series stems from Heaton, Shelley Eriksen, and Chad Oakes; and Michael Frislev of Nomad Pictures, with Eriksen also set to write as well as executive produce.

Here's a look at the cast and character descriptions for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi drama, The Imperfects:

Morgan Taylor Campbell (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Sadie's Last Day On Earth) plays Tilda Weber: The driven lead singer of a punk band sees her dreams shatter after she develops super-hearing and a destructive vocal power, giving her abilities similar to a Banshee

Rhianna Jagpal (To All The Boys I've Loved Before 3, Charmed) plays Abbi Singh: An ambitious geneticist whose eagerness to please is tested when her overpowering pheromones give her a Succubus-like control over anyone around her.

Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?, Do Not Open The Door) plays Juan Ruiz: The aspiring graphic novelist is more comfortable exploring weird fantasy worlds in his work than he is experiencing them first hand after transforming into a beast he identifies as a Chupacabra.

Rhys Nicholson (RuPaul's Drag Race Downunder, Live At The Athenaeum) plays Dr. Alex Sarkov: Sarkov, a former child prodigy, refuses to let anyone – or anything – interfere with his goal to rewrite the human genome & usher in the next stage of human evolution.

Celina Martin (Other Kingdom, Level 16) plays Hannah Moore: Another test subject of Sarkov and Burke's experimental gene treatment, Hannah finds her allegiance torn between Abbi, Juan, Tilda, and Finch.

Kyra Zagorsky (The 100, Helix) plays Isabel Finch: Vengeance-minded Finch could be Abbi, Juan and Tilda's most formidable foe: She has her own reasons for finding Sarkov, and if she finds him before they do, they'll never be able to shed their monstrous identities.