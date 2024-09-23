Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: mgm, stephen king, the institute

The Institute: Stephen King Series Adds A Whole Mess Of Names To Cast

MGM+ has added eleven new cast members to its new Stephen King series, The Institute, with filming set to get underway very soon.

The Institute is an upcoming Stephen King adaptation series coming to MGM+ that we told you about earlier this summer. It will star Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone, The Punisher, Westworld) as Tim Jamieson and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds, Angels in America) as Ms. Sigsby. Today, eleven names were added to the cast list as production is about to begin. Joe Freeman (Doctors), Fionn Laird (Under the Banner of Heaven), Hannah Galway (Under the Banner of Heaven), Julian Richings (Beau Is Afraid), Robert Joy (Julia), Viggo Hanvelt (Our Christmas Mural), Arlen So (Something Rotten), Birva Pandya (The Umbrella Academy), Dan Beirne (Ginny & Georgia), Martin Roach (Suits) and Jane Luk (Streams Flow From A River) join previously announced Simone Miller and Jason Diaz as series regulars. Deadline had the news.

The Institute Is Newer King, And Very Good

When 12-year-old genius Luke Ellis is kidnapped, he awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won't last, as his story and Luke's are destined to collide. Tim Jamieson, played by Barnes, is a disillusioned ex-cop who takes a job as the night knocker in a small town, withdrawing from the world until Luke's plight reignites him and gives him something to believe in. Ms. Sigsby, played by Parker, is the charming but iron-willed director of the Institute and a true believer in its awful mission. She's certain history will come to see her as a hero.

Jack Bender, no stranger to adapting King as he was involved with Mr. Mercedes, and teams with Benjamin Cavell, who also has worked on King material, having been involved with The Stand, will bring the series to life.

"I'm delighted and excited at the prospect of The Institute, with its high-intensity suspense, being filmed as a series," shared King. "The combination of Jack Bender and Ben Cavell guarantees that the results will be terrific." Bender added, "I'm thrilled that Stephen King has entrusted me with another of his brilliant novels and continuing the extraordinary creative relationship with Michael Wright and MGM+." Working alongside Ben Cavell and a team of exceptional writers to tell the story of these uniquely gifted children will ensure a suspenseful and engrossing series."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!