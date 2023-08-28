Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: jesse l martin, nbc, preview, the irrational, trailer

The Irrational: NBC Posts Trailer, Images for Jesse L. Martin Series

Premiering on Monday, September 25th, here's the official trailer & preview images for NBC's Jesse L. Martin-starring The Irrational.

As much as we loved seeing Jesse L. Martin as part of "Team Flash" on the popular Arrowverse series, we were hoping to get a chance to see the talented actor lead an ensemble series. And it appears that's exactly what we're going to be getting next month with the premiere of NBC's The Irrational. Along with an official trailer, we also have a series overview, character profile portrait images, and episode preview images to pass along. In the series, Martin plays the world-renowned professor of behavioral science, Alec Mercer, as he lends his unique expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement & corporations.

Joining Martin on the series are Maahra Hill as Marisa, Travina Springer as Kylie, Molly Kunz as Phoebe, and Arash DeMaxi as Rizwan. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for NBC's The Irrational – set to hit screens on Monday, September 25th at 10 pm ET (and Mondays at that time after that) and stream the next day on Peacock:

"The Irrational" follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

Based on bestselling author Dan Ariely's book Predictably Irrational, NBC's The Irrational is executive-produced by Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Sam Baum, and David Frankel. Universal Television – a division of Universal Studio Group – produces the series, which will make its debut on Monday, September 25th.

