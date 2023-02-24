The Last Frontier: Jason Clarke Set to Lead New Apple TV+ Drama Jason Clarke will lead Apple TV+'s drama series The Last Frontier as a U.S. Marshal in Alaska looking to save a town and break a conspiracy.

Apple Studios announced a greenlight for The Last Frontier, a new 10-episode original drama from creators Jon Bokenkamp (The Blacklist) and Richard D'Ovidio (The Call) that will star Jason Clarke (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, upcoming Oppenheimer, Zero Dark Thirty, Chappaquiddick, Everest, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Mudbound, First Man) in the lead role.

Starring Clarke as U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick, The Last Frontier follows Frank, the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications. The new series will be produced by Apple Studios. Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer alongside Bokenkamp, D'Ovidio and Clarke.

The Last Frontier will join an expanding slate of series hailing from Apple Studios including City on Fire from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and premiering May 12; the highly anticipated Masters of the Air, from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone; Lessons in Chemistry, based on the bestselling book and starring Academy Award winner Brie Larson; High Desert, a new comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; Manhunt, from Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA and WGA-nominated writer and producer Monica Beletsky; The Changeling, a new drama series starring and executive produced by LaKeith Stanfield; Mrs. America Pie, a star-studded comedy led by Kristen Wiig; Firebug, a new series that reteams creator Dennis Lehane, star and executive producer Taron Egerton, and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin following their collaboration on Black Bird, and many more.