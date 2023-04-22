The Last of Us: Ramsey Done with Twitter; Thanks "My Gay Army" & More The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is done with Twitter, announcing that they are moving on from Elon Musk's social media service.

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with the second season of Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us, the conversation was about how much of the video game "Part II" would make the cut for Season 2 – especially that moment (more on that in a minute). That means keeping in contact with the cast & creative team via social media will be the key to staying updated. Unfortunately, we've officially lost one access point to Ramsey, who took to Twitter to announce that their "account will still be active for now" but that Ramsey is officially done with Elon Musk's Twitter. Considering how the social media service has returned to being a cross between a toxic sandbox and the "Wild West," Ramsey's decision is more than understandable.

Here's a look back at Ramsey's final tweet, followed by a look back at what the team has had to share recently about the second season and the show's long-term future:

Twitter it's been fun. My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you. pic.twitter.com/I99u43nBnO — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) April 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Craig Mazin: "We Should Be Around for A While"

Druckmann & Mazin have made it pretty clear in the past that they would need more than one season to tell the story in "Part II" properly. But based on what Mazin had to share at an event sponsored by The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) in Las Vegas, it sounds like the critically-acclaimed live-action adaptation could be around for longer than that. While specific updates on Season 2 were minimal considering how early it is in production (the season is still in the script stage and will film in British Columbia), Mazin spoke more broadly about the show's future. Saying that there's still "quite a bit of story to tell," the series' co-creator explained that "our plan is to do it not just for one more season. Mazin added, "We should be around for a while."

The Last of Us: Pascal, Ramsey & Mazin on Season 2 & "Part II"

During a profile of the actor posted by Esquire, Pascal, co-star Ramsey, and Mazin shared their thoughts on what's about to happen to be a foregone conclusion and if they're ready for it. From this point forward, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned!

Okay, without going into some "super-spoiler' territory, let's just say that Joel isn't a major living & breathing factor in The Last of Us Part II – which would lend viewers to have a ten-ton hint when it comes to Pascal's fate in the second season. But when we're talking about a series that isn't afraid to stray from/add to the source material, could there be "other options" available? If there are, Mazin isn't sharing them. "This should be fairly obvious to anyone by now, but I don't fear killing characters," Mazin shared. "But the important thing to note is that neither Neil [Druckmann] nor I feel constrained by the source material." Pascal is aware of that moment – and if that's the way it plays out, then that's how it should play out. "It wouldn't make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path," Pascal explained. "So, yeah, that's my honest answer." If that moment does happen? "If that does take place in the show, I don't know that I'm emotionally ready for it," Ramsey added.