The Last of Us Season 1 Ep. 7 "Left Behind" Promo; S01E06 "Kin" BTS Here's a preview for Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey -starring The Last of Us S01E07 "Left Behind" and more.

For Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us, it's now six episodes down and three to go as the hit HBO series enters its final run of episodes for the season. After an emotionally impactful reunion with Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and a change of heart regarding how to move forward with Ellie (Ramsey), Joel's (Pascal) left in a bad way as the credits rolled on this weekend's chapter. And now, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sing and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because we have a preview of what's to come in S01E07 "Left Behind," followed by two pretty extensive deep-dives into S01E06 "Kin."

HBO's The Last of Us: Looking Ahead to S01E07 "Left Behind" / Looking Back at S01E06 "Kin"

First up, we have a look at what's to come this weekend with S01E07 "Left Behind" (directed by Liza Johnson and written by Druckmann):

In "Inside Episode 6," Pascal and Ramsey discuss the evolving dynamic between Joel and Ellie, and viewers get a look at the episode's big family reunion and how a town was transformed for the HBO series. Following that, the latest episode of the official podcast finds host Troy Baker, Mazin, and Druckmann discuss the emotional fallout from the episode's big reunion. In addition, they examine the connections between the video game & television series versions of Joel & Ellie, how director Jasmila Žbanić brought the community of Jackson to life, and more:

HBO's The Last of Us: What You Need to Know

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they both traverse across the U.S. & depend on each other for survival.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Perry), Anna Torv (Tess), Nick Offerman (Bill), Murray Bartlett (Frank), and Storm Reid (Riley Abel). Lamar Johnson & Keivonn Woodard have also joined the cast, with Graham Greene & Elaine Miles set to guest star as characters original to the series (and not the video game). In addition, video game franchise voice actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker (Ellie & Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games) will also be appearing in the series.

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) join pilot-director Balagov in the director's chair.