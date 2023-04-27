The Last of Us Season 2: Bella Ramsey Wants More of This For Ellie Bella Ramsey on what they want more of for Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 and what Ellie would do if they were in Joel's position.

While we were sad to learn last weekend that Bella Ramsey was leaving Twitter, though, considering how the social media service has returned to being a cross between a toxic sandbox and the "Wild West"? The decision was understandable. Thankfully, we still have access to Ramsey via interviews when it comes to the second season of Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. As was the case with a recent interview that Ramsey had with L'Officiel while filming the second season of the BBC drama Time. During the conversation, Ramsey is asked what decision Ellie would've made if they were in Joel's (Pascal) position and what they're hoping to see for Ellie in the second season.

"It's like the trolley problem. I don't really know what I'd do. It depends on who the person was, and it depends on how messed up humanity is, but I can see why Joel did what he did," Ramsey explained when it came to Joel's decision to kill those at the medical facility so that Ellie wouldn't die for the sake of being used as a potential cure. "Me as Bella, I'm not mad about it or mad at him, but Ellie is mad obviously because [being the cure] was her purpose. That's what she was. She felt like she actually mattered, and, ironically, Joel took away that purpose from her because she mattered so much to him."

And Ramsey has a pretty good idea what Ellie would do in Joel's situation, adding, "I think she would have saved Joel, which would have been even more stupid because Joel's pretty old." As for the second season, Ramsey is waiting to see how Mazin & Druckmann translate the second part of the video game into the second season (though the duo is on record as saying that "Part 2" will need more than one season). "I'm very open to anything. I'm looking forward to seeing how Craig and Neil adapt the story of the second game into another season." Ramsey shared. But there is one thing that they would like to see more of: "What I'm actually looking forward to is fighting more, but that's just for me, not really for Ellie."

Craig Mazin: "We Should Be Around for A While"

Druckmann & Mazin have made it pretty clear in the past that they would need more than one season to tell the story in "Part II" properly. But based on what Mazin had to share at an event sponsored by The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) in Las Vegas, it sounds like the critically-acclaimed live-action adaptation could be around for longer than that. While specific updates on Season 2 were minimal considering how early it is in production (the season is still in the script stage and will film in British Columbia), Mazin spoke more broadly about the show's future. Saying that there's still "quite a bit of story to tell," the series' co-creator explained that "our plan is to do it not just for one more season. Mazin added, "We should be around for a while."

The Last of Us: Pascal, Ramsey & Mazin on Season 2 & "Part II"

During a profile of the actor posted by Esquire, Pascal, co-star Ramsey, and Mazin shared their thoughts on what's about to happen to be a foregone conclusion and if they're ready for it. From this point forward, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned!

Okay, without going into some "super-spoiler' territory, let's just say that Joel isn't a major living & breathing factor in The Last of Us Part II – which would lend viewers to have a ten-ton hint when it comes to Pascal's fate in the second season. But when we're talking about a series that isn't afraid to stray from/add to the source material, could there be "other options" available? If there are, Mazin isn't sharing them. "This should be fairly obvious to anyone by now, but I don't fear killing characters," Mazin shared. "But the important thing to note is that neither Neil [Druckmann] nor I feel constrained by the source material." Pascal is aware of that moment – and if that's the way it plays out, then that's how it should play out. "It wouldn't make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path," Pascal explained. "So, yeah, that's my honest answer." If that moment does happen? "If that does take place in the show, I don't know that I'm emotionally ready for it," Ramsey added.