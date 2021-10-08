The Legend of Vox Machina Posts Opening Title Sequence, Cast Live Read

Though the adult animated fantasy-adventure series isn't slated to make its debut until February 4, 2022 (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), there's nothing like the occasion of New York Comic Con for Amazon Prime Video and Critical Role to preview the highly-anticipated The Legend of Vox Machina. And that's exactly what they did during their virtual panel, screening (and now sharing) the opening title sequence for the animated adventure. Want more? How about a look at the folks from Critical Role doing a live read as well? We thought you would approve, and both are waiting for you below.

Starring Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers), here's a look at the opening title sequence, series overview, and cast live read of a scene from the first episode of The Legend of Vox Machina:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of Vox Machina – Title Sequence | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eRRwcTdhtE)

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role's first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills but also the strength of their bond.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of Vox Machina – NYCC Live Read with Animation | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSYSVcn60ik)

The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Amazon Prime Video. The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse).