The Legend of Vox Machina Shares Updated Voice Cast Production Details

Critters rejoice! The Legend of Vox Machina animated series is coming soon to Amazon Prime. And to give us a taste, the talent behind Critical Role gave us a sneak behind the production, answering so many of our top questions about how a global pandemic has affected the show's development. They also introduce veteran director Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as their voice director for the show. McGlynn is no stranger to the world of Exandria, having appeared alongside the heroes of Vox Machina in several episodes of Critical Role's first season as Zahra, giving her unique insight into the material, which she admits to being a huge fan of the source material. The video also addresses the irony of hiring a director when the cast has veteran directors among them with decades worth of combined experience, acting characters that they created.

The Vox Machina cast gushes over McGlynn's additions as a director and a fan, allowing them to "get us out of the comfort zones of our own characters" according to Marisha Ray. Asking for alternative takes, McGlynn has created "the best version that it can be" according to Matt Mercer.

But perhaps most interesting is to see how the show's development has changed. Following their record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina cast originally recorded much of their dialogue together in the same studio. Recordings from 2019 show just how much fun the cast was having with each other and some of McGlynn's processes. Of course, then everything changed, and we get even more footage of how the cast adapted to recording in isolation, including what everyone has always wanted to see: the inside of Ashley Johnson's closet.

Watch the entire video, "The Legend of the Voices The Legend of Vox Machina":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of the Voices of The Legend of Vox Machina (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQipW1cswZ8)

The one detail the video does not reveal yet is a release date for the series. While rumors point to potentially sometime later in 2021, there is no confirmed release yet. However, in an encouraging sign, the project's Kickstarter page updated shipping dates for some of its rewards, which will begin shipping in August in North America.

As we get more details of the release of The Legend of Vox Machina, we'll update you here, which should sit nicely alongside Invincible on Amazon Prime's animated offerings. And, is it Thursday yet?

