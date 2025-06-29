Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Green on Devlin, Action & More

Jessica Green spoke with us about TNT's action-adventure series The Librarians: The Next Chapter, reuniting with Dean Devlin, and more.

Since bursting into scene in the 2012 Australian series Alien Surf Girls, Jessica Green has kicked ass and took names with action opportunities and flexing her acting chops in the process. On top of her memorable appearances on Netflix's Roman Empire, Warner Bros Air (2023), Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), Starz! Ash vs Evil Dead, and the CW's The Outpost, her latest is the TNT spinoff adventure series The Librarians: The Next Chapter as the Guardian, Charlie Cornwall, the muscle of the group. Green spoke to Bleeding Cool about reuniting with co-creator/showrunner Dean Devlin, who was EP on The Outpost; following The Librarians franchise from the movie trilogy starring Noah Wyle and original series; bonding with co-stars Callum McGowan, Olivia Morris, and Bluey Robins, and her favorite Charlie moment from season one (so far). The series follows Vikram Chamberlain (McGowan), a 19th-century Librarian, who is stuck in modern times, but with the help of his new crew, he has hope they can weather any dangers coming their way.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Star Jessica Green on Her Love for Action, Franchise, Devlin & More

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter', and how did you get involved?

To get the audition to play a guardian, who's this tough kick-ass chick, I jumped at it because anything that has action in it, I love. When I started looking at the series, which I hadn't seen [the films or original series] before, I thought it would be so much fun. You watch the films, obviously with Noah [Wyle], and he's incredible. Then, getting to watch the series and seeing how the cast work together, their dynamic, and the adventures they go on, I jumped at the chance.

What's it like working with Dean as a creative and showrunner?

Dean's amazing. Honestly, I'm so grateful to be able to do not only this show, but a past show ('The Outpost') with him as well. He's an expert at what he does, and he is so knowledgeable, especially when it comes to 'The Librarians.' Obviously, when you're taking over a spin-off show, you're always worried that… you want to do the best for the previous show, and what the fans like. With [Dean] guiding us, he's like an encyclopedia of knowledge, and he knows what this franchise is. He knows what the fans want, and having him there step by step is a dream come true. It's wonderful being able to work with him.

How does a role like this compare to others you've done? Is it more physically demanding or on par?

The last season I did in 'The Outpost,' which we did four seasons, was also pretty physically demanding. They're pretty on par. I love my action stuff, though, so I enjoy it.

What's it like working with Callum, Bluey, and Olivia?

So much fun. Honestly, I was saying this to one of the other reporters. We were so lucky, because you hear so many horror stories of people being put together in a foreign country. We're here in Serbia, lived here for six months, and there are only four of us. Apart from every episode, we have a guest star come in. It would be a horrible experience if none of us got along, but we literally walked onto the set on that first day, we all just clicked, now we're like a big family, adore each other, balance each other out, and have so much fun together.

Everyone's told me about how you guys were trying to pass the time with the long, grueling hours of filming, and I understand that you guys have also been filming season two. What was the most difficult aspect of production for you, and what was the hardest scene to film?

Oh my gosh! Yesterday, it was 38 degrees. We were filming outside, and Callum, who is head-to-toe in a three-piece suit with a leather trench coat and leather knee-high boots, and all of us are in our normal boots. At least, I didn't have a leather jacket on, but 38 degrees, if you're in swimmers, is a hot day, let alone being in all of that, and it was really draining on the crew. All of us are trying to dodge that heat exhaustion. It was a tough day yesterday, so probably that.

What's your favorite Charlie moment from the season?

From season one? They're all blurring together now. Best Charlie moment for season one. I'm trying to think about what episodes are out at the moment. It's episode six, "And the House of Cards," that has just come out. So, not to give any spoilers, but I love her entrance. Charlie's entrance is pretty iconic where she rocks up on a motorbike, takes off their helmet, and says she's the Guardian. I loved that, so probably that.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter airs Mondays on TNT.

