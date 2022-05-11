The Lincoln Lawyer Preview Clip: So Where Does Haller Draw The Line?

With Netflix and David E. Kelley's The Lincoln Lawyer premiering on the streaming service this week, we have a preview to share that offers a look at the more personal side of the series. Based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels, the 10-episode series (adapting Connelly's second book The Brass Verdict) shines the spotlight on Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, the LA-based attorney who literally keeps his legal practice on the move by working his legal magic from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. When his former law partner is killed, Haller is left to take over the firm, including a high-profile murder trial. But as he tackles one of his biggest cases ever, Haller discovers that there's a lot more at stake than he could've ever realized. And as you're about to see, it's an example of the kind of work that Haller does that begins to have an impact on his family life.

In the following clip, Haller tries to explain to his daughter Hayley (Krista Warner) where he draws the line… but she doesn't seem too impressed:

With the series hitting the streaming service on May 13, here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer:

Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, "The Lincoln Lawyer" tells the story of Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Throughout the show's freshman season, Mickey is trying to find his footing again after spending time away from practicing law. He returns to Los Angeles where he finds himself dragged back into the business with a mystery to solve. He is also working on rebuilding relationships. Mickey has two ex-wives: He most recently divorced Lorna (Becki Newton), and his first, Maggie (Neve Campbell), with who he shares a daughter named Hayley (Krista Warner).

Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane. Kelley, Connelly, Ted Humphrey, and Ross Fineman serve as executive producers, with Humphrey also serving as showrunner.